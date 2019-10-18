Tathva ‘19 gets off to a start at NIT-C

Tathva ‘19, one of the largest technical festivals of South India held annually at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C), commenced officially on the campus on Thursday.

Dr. Bikash Sinha, Padma Bhushan recipient and former Director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Kolkata, was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on this year’s theme, “Industry 4.0”, he stressed the importance of technical exposure for the new generation. NIT-C Director Dr. Shivaji Chakravorthy, other institute officials, and Tathva committee members, Mitra, the humanoid robot, also attended the event.

Mitra captured attention by giving handshakes to the dignitaries and also delivered a speech thanking the Tathva team and responding to the critics of machines. Student convener Ansha Mohamed proposed a vote of thanks.

The events of three-day festival will begin on Friday. Details regarding the festival and registration are available on www.tathva.org.