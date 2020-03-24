Supermarkets in Kozhikode district will no longer entertain home delivery of goods and will stick to WhatsApp orders. Customers will be informed once the ordered goods are packed, after which they can collect them. A decision in this regard was taken by the district unit of Supermarkets say no to online home delivery on Sunday.

The method will be replicated across the State, said association district joint secretary K.M. Haneefa. Customers who wish to shop themselves will be issued tokens wherein only five persons will be allowed to enter a shop at a time.

Timings changed

Also, the timing of supermarkets has been restricted from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

“We are facing scarcity of commodities such as sugar, chilly, and vegetables, which come from other States. Other than that, there is no shortage. Local produce is being delivered at supermarkets as usual,” Mr. Haneefa said, adding that the association would request the authorities to replenish stock so that the public would get the necessary things. However, the lack of protection for supermarket staff is a matter of concern for the association.

“Our boys have no safety unlike nurses or policemen, even though they too are at a heavy risk. Many of them have dropped out,” Mr. Haneefa said. The association has decided to supply supermarket staff with masks and gloves and to keep sanitisers at each counter.

They will sanitise shops before opening them, besides keeping a distance with customers.