Students allege victimisation by Calicut varsity

‘UG students being forced to write exams of four semesters in five months’

The 2019-22 batch undergraduate students of Calicut University have accused the varsity authorities of forcing them to write exams of four semesters, including internal and practical exams, in a span of just five months.

Though students under the banner Voice of CU, a WhatsApp collective, approached the Kerala High Court highlighting the issue, it failed to bring about any positive result.

Voice of CU representatives Abhiram M.P., Gopikrishna R., Amal Manoj S., and Abhinav K. told the media here on Saturday that the varsity and its affiliated colleges had failed to ensure proper conduct of online classes, exams, and valuation and timely publication of results on the basis of the academic calender, thus victimising students.

“We do not know which semester we are in at present. We are attending classes for the fifth semester, but we are yet to appear for the third semester exams. Besides, teachers have been unable to complete the syllabus for most papers through online sessions, which makes us incompetent to appear for exams,” said Abhinav.

Amal Manoj pointed out that several students had quit courses and migrated to other universities. “Many did not have the required gadgets or sometimes proper net connectivity, due to which they could not attend online classes. But they too have to appear for exams,” he said.

Gopikrishna said the university was yet to publish the results of the first semester exams, while the answer scripts of the second semester exams had not been evaluated. “In such a scenario, how can the varsity hold exams for four semesters and publish results in time?” he asked. He also said that students lacked practical knowledge in their respective subjects, leaving them ineligible for employment.

According to Abhiram, students and teachers are going through severe mental stress owing to indiscipline on the part of the varsity, which has postponed exams several times.

The students have demanded that the varsity cancel the third and fourth semester exams based on UGC guidelines. They also fear that valuation without false numbers will lead to victimisation of those who raised voice against the varsity.