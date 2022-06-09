Student killed in road accident in Kozhikode
Pillion rider escapes with minor injuries
A 20-year-old college student was killed in a road accident at Kuttiyadi on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Sahad, a native of Theekkuni. His motorbike collided with a pickup truck at 1.30 p.m. The pillion rider escaped with minor injuries.
