Stricter curbs in 13 local bodies in Kozhikode

Restrictions to be in place till TPR falls below 25%

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has brought in more restrictions in Olavanna, Velom, Peruvayal, Chemanchery, Kadalundy, Mavoor, Panangad, Ulliyeri, Kakkodi, Perumanna, Perambra, and Madavoor grama panchayats and Feroke Muncipality which reported a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of over 30% for COVID-19 infections.

Mukkom Muncipality and Chengottukavu grama panchayat are declared as local self-government institutions in a critical condition.

Mr. Rao said in an order that public gatherings have been banned in local bodies with a TPR of over 30%. People should venture out only for essential needs. Only hospitals, medical shops, and those selling food and essential stuff are allowed to open till 7 p.m. Hotels can provide takeaways and home delivery till 9 p.m. and in-house dining is not allowed. Movements in and out of these local bodies would be allowed only for emergency needs. The restrictions would continue until the daily TPR falls below 25%.

Meanwhile, the State-wide restrictions imposed by the government too will come into force from Tuesday and continue for the next six days. Mr. Rao said in a release on Monday that only essential staff would be allowed in non-governmental institutions. All the staff should wear double face masks and carry their ID cards. Industrial units, companies, and organisations in the essential services sector can function. Only skeletal staff should work in the IT sector and others should work from home. Film and TV serial shootings are not allowed. A maximum of 50 people can attend wedding events and 20 can attend funerals. Places of worship can admit 50 persons. Banks can function from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Long-distance buses, trains, and other forms of public transport should follow pandemic protocols.