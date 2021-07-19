Street vendors lock horn with police over ban on business

Presence of street traders causing unhealthy rush on S.M. Street, say police

An attempt by the police to evacuate wayside traders from S.M. Street drew the ire of a large number of local traders on the second day of relaxed lockdown regulations in Kozhikode city on Monday. Over 100 street traders gathered at the spot and collectively resisted the police move, claiming that the “illogical restrictions” would kill their livelihood.

The police argued that the entry of street traders caused an unhealthy rush on the street and interrupted customers’ movement. They also claimed that there was no official order from the government permitting street vending during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, representatives of Street Traders Association said only licensed traders were conducting business on S.M. Street, and that they were behind the current fame of the commercial centre. The association leaders accused the police of enforcing “unkind and one-sided rules” to suppress the ailing section.

“We don’t know the logic behind the inhuman regulations. The police have been guarding every nook and cranny of the city to prevent street traders from conducting business. We are here after obtaining licence from the corporation authorities,” said V. Balan, a street vendor.

However, mainstream traders organisations like the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti and the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti declined to back street vendors. The functionaries of the two organisations endorsed the arguments of the police that the presence of street traders led to overcrowding.

“We have been opposing the presence of street traders on S.M. Street right from the beginning. In the current situation, their entry to the street is sure to create unwanted gatherings flouting physical distancing norms,” said KVVES State secretary K. Sethumadhavan. He also made it clear that no support would be offered to the ongoing protest by street traders against the police.

Following the ruckus, more policemen were deployed on the street to prevent wayside trading. The police also made it clear that the stock of those who violated the directive would be seized.