Street vendors in Kozhikode stage protest against discrepancies in list

Undeserving candidates being squeezed in, they allege

The Kozhikode City Pushcart, Bunk and Street Vending Union (STU) has alleged large-scale discrepancies in the Kozhikode Corporation’s new list of street vendors.

Opening a protest meet in front of the corporation office on Tuesday, union State general secretary U. Pokker alleged that there had been efforts to squeeze in undeserving candidates, who were not street vendors, into the list.

The corporation had decided to issue licences to all street vendors, but it was yet to be implemented. The same vendors have been included in the list five times. On the other hand, several genuine vendors have been excluded, he alleged.

Union city president Faisal Pallikandy presided over the meeting, while corporation councillor K. Moideen Koya delivered the keynote address. Vendors had earlier marched to the corporation office from League House.