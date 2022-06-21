STPs need proper maintenance: CWRDM

Conference on water and environmental management from June 22

The scientists at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) in Kozhikode have vouched for the technology being used for the proposed sewage treatment plants at Kothi and Avikkalthodu in Kozhikode Corporation, while stating that the project may fail only in the absence of proper maintenance.

CWRDM Executive Director Manoj P. Samuel said the centre could vouch for the technology, but not the maintenance, which was the jurisdiction of the civic body.

The sewage treatment plants run by private establishments are functioning well as they are properly maintained. The same was applicable to the Corporation’s proposed plants, he said, on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the International Conference on Water and Environmental Management (WEM 2022) which is to be held at the centre from June 22 to 24.

The conference, being organised in association with the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), will be inaugurated by Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. KSCSTE Executive Vice President K.P. Sudheer will preside over the event while M.C. Dathan, mentor of science, Government of Kerala, will be the guest of honour.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the valedictory function on June 24. The conference will discuss topics such as water resource management, novel technologies in the field of water pollution management, wetlands, climate change, and river banks. There will be talks on various subjects by experts, besides presentations by research scholars.