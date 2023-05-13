HamberMenu
Steps to be intensified against illegal filling of Kottuli wetland

Legislative Committee on Environment to identify such spots with the support of government departments and initiate follow-up measures to protect them

May 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Illegal land filling is still being done around the Kottuli wetland area in the absence of a permanent monitoring system. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Illegal filling and reclamation activities around the 200-acre Kottuli wetland are likely to be exposed soon with the Kerala Legislative Committee on Environment deciding to identify such spots with the support of government departments and initiate follow-up measures to protect them.

Areas filled for commercial or real estate purposes will be restored to their previous state as part of measures against illegal conversion of wetland.

The committee chaired by E.K. Vijayan, MLA, recently visited a few spots following complaints from environmental organisations and activists. It found that the complaints were genuine, and that focused action, under the leadership of the district administration, was necessary to put an end to the practice.

The committee asked officials to submit a separate project report for conservation of encroached wetland properties. They were also directed to put in place a strong monitoring mechanism, under which curbs would be imposed on private landholders on sale or illegal conversion of wetland areas.

Though Revenue squads had taken legal steps against wetland encroachment and illegal land filling, the inconsistency in follow-up measures reportedly turned favourable for illegal realtors. Besides, there were attempts to set up make-shift sheds at a few prime locations in the city and efforts to plant saplings after land filling.

“Some realtors are very keen to deal with the purchase or sale of wetland properties, eyeing a bigger commission. They also mislead fresh buyers claiming that the land category can be changed easily with the support of government officials,” said a resident of Kottuli, who was formerly with the Revenue department. He added that people who looked for affordable houses often fell prey to such agents.

Meanwhile, a city-based people’s committee working for the protection of civil rights has alleged that there were efforts on the part of vested interest groups to compel the government to acquire the wetland area for its conservation at a higher rate. The committee claimed that a State-level investigation would expose the attempts by a few realtors to purchase huge patches of wetlands in advance, expecting monetary benefits.

