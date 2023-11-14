Steps sought to make Kozhikode a ‘city for elderly’

November 14, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has suggested that steps be taken to develop Kozhikode as a ‘city for the elderly’ like how it got the City of Literature tag recently.

He was participating in a panel discussion held as part of the ongoing ‘Vayojanolsavam 2023’ at the Kozhikode beach on Tuesday. The theme was ‘Elderly friendly city: vision, scope and hurdles’. A. Pradeepkumar, former MLA, moderated the session.

Mr. Isaac said that when Kerala was formed, most policies centred around children and youth. Right now, Kerala is among the most child-friendly States in the country. He said the interests and capabilities of senior citizens should be utilised for the development of society. There could be different types of elderly people, like those aged above 60, and people who are confined to their homes. They should have local resting places and neighbourhood groups. The skills of the elderly in engineering, education, and health should be utilised. This would help improve the educational standards in the State on the lines of Finland, Mr. Isaac added.

Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahmed, K.F. George and P.P. Aboobacker, senior journalists, T.P. Dasan, senior CPI(M) leader and former Mayor, and V.K.C. Mammad Koya, former MLA, participated in the panel discussion.

This was followed by suggestions from the audience. It was proposed to construct elderly-friendly places below road overbridges. Senior citizens should be trained in Information Technology. Places such as anganwadis and schools too should be made elderly friendly. In the afternoon session, a debate between students and senior citizens was held.

The five-day event organised by the Kozhikode Corporation will draw to a close on Wednesday. There will be a panel discussion on the role of the media in building an elderly-friendly city. It will be opened by Sebastian Paul, former MP. A cultural show featuring the elderly will mark the valedictory event.