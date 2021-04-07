Statute amendment: Concern over delay in informing Chancellor

Resolution against cancelling new courses in Arabic colleges

Over two weeks after the Calicut University Syndicate passed a resolution against cancelling new courses in affiliated Arabic colleges, the authorities have been accused of not informing the Chancellor’s office about a statute amendment for the purpose.

One of the Syndicate members said on Wednesday that students in these colleges were concerned about the delay affecting the future of these courses. The then United Democratic Front (UDF) government had sanctioned two courses each in nine Arabic colleges in 2013-14. As many as 4,000 students are studying these courses. However, the statute amendment for the purpose had been delayed owing to a legal tangle. Later, when the media reported about an official proposal to the Syndicate against the statute amendment that would have led to scrapping of the courses altogether, it kicked up a row.

Muslim organisations and pro-UDF outfits staged protests against the move. It was pointed out that the university’s move would lead to closure of the Arabic colleges. The State government too reportedly intervened in the matter apprehending that it might be interpreted as an “anti-minority move” that would affect the Left Democratic Front’s prospects ahead of the Assembly polls. The issue was taken up for debate at the Syndicate meeting held on March 20. It was decided to seek approval for the courses with retrospective effect. The university authorities had claimed that they were not aware of the move to cancel the courses. The Syndicate had also decided not to seek action against the officials who proposed there was no need for a statute amendment.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, however, said on Wednesday that the information on the amendment was likely to be passed on to the Governor’s office this week itself.