State’s first WTE plant to come up in Kozhikode

The construction of the Kozhikode Corporation’s waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, the first of its kind in the State, will begin in August this year. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said the civic body had obtained all statutory clearances for the project, and with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) agreeing to purchase power generated at the plant at ₹6.81 per unit, there were no more hurdles.

It was in 2018 that the corporation decided to construct a WTE plant at Njeliyanparamba near Cheruvannur, which already houses the corporation’s solid waste treatment plant. The foundation stone for the plant was laid in 2020, but the project could not be taken forward without removing around 1.3 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste from the treatment plant.

Meanwhile, bio-mining to get rid of the waste is in progress. Legacy waste is often used for land filling, but with the lockdown and other COVID-related issues, it proved to be a difficult task. Besides, uncertainties over the sale of power to the KSEB also delayed the project.

The ₹300-crore project is implemented by Bangaluru-based Zonta Infotech. A new company named Malabar Waste Management Private Limited was formed to carry out the construction of the plant. Around 450 tonnes of both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste can be processed at the plant daily through procedures such as bio-methanisation and incineration, generating around 6 megawatts of power. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is the technical advisor for the project, and controlled combustion technology will be used at the plant.

The implementing agencies claimed that the plant was totally eco-friendly, as the smoke emanating from it will not have harmful contents. Besides, there will be no foul smell. There is also a plan to set up a green belt around the facility.

Apart from the Kozhikode Corporation, the project will benefit Ramanattukara, Feroke, Koyilandy, Olavanna, Kunnamangalam, and Kadalundi. It is expected to be completed by September 2023.