State to step up solar power generation

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said that the government aims to step up solar power generation in the State.

Inaugurating the Payyanur electrical division building here on Friday, he said solar energy was the main source of power generation in Kerala.

He called for efforts to increase power production through innovative methods using solar power. “Power supply should be reduced to minimise energy loss and consumption. The use of LED bulbs should be encouraged,” he said.

He pointed out that the government was successful in ensuring complete electrification and elimination of power cuts and load shedding. Besides, over 17 lakh new power connections were provided.

The Payyannur electrical divisional building will accommodate 17 section offices, 2,80,000 customers, and 544 employees. The building was constructed at a cost of ₹70 lakh.

C. Krishnan, MLA, presided over the function. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP; V. Sivadasan, Director, KSEB; T.R. Suresh, Chief Engineer, and Municipal Chairperson K.V. Lalitha were present.

