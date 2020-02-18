St. Paul’s team wins The Hindu Young World Quiz

The team from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Thenhipalam, Malappuram, walked away with the first prize in the 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz competition held at Hi-Lite Mall in Kozhikode on Monday.

As many as 190 teams from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kasaragod participated in the competition that saw brilliant quizzing of young talents.

The winning team comprised Madhav R. Babu and Harishankar P.M., which was far ahead of its competitors by around 50 points in the final round. The two teams from Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, shared the next two spots in a tough tie-breaker. At the end, it was the team comprising Aryendu G. and Nandakishore Pradeep that bagged the second prize, while the team comprising Devadeep Menon and Athul Narayanan won the third prize.

The team from Devagiri CMI Public School comprising Sreeraj Menon and Rithu Nandan, team from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kannur, comprising Ashnika G. and Shivaani B., and the team from St. Michael’s Higher Secondary School comprising Anjana K. and Ashika N. were also in the final round of the competition. Earlier, the finalists were selected through a written preliminary round of 25 questions.

The enthusiasm of children was evident in the way they responded to an open discussion on answers in the preliminary round and also when questions in the final round were thrown at the audience, when none of the competing teams could answer them. They sprang up with answers and won the audience prizes competitively.

Deputy Collector (Land Reforms) Biju C. was the guest of honour. He gave away prizes to the winners. Senior divisional manager of Life Insurance Corporation of India V.S. Madhu and marketing manager S. Premkumar and deputy general manager of the State Bank of India G.M. Gokarn were present. While LIC was the title sponsor of the event, SBI was the regional sponsor. Amrita School of Engineering was the Education partner, Eveready industries the Gift partner, Kochu TV the Channel partner, Regal Bakery, Gandhi Road, Kozhikode, the snacks partner, and Hi-Lite Mall the Venue partner.