Song released as tribute to Baburaj in Kozhikode

‘Ha Baburaj’, a visual musical tribute to late composer M.S. Baburaj was released here on Sunday. Senior physician and music therapist T.P. Meharoof Raj released the video song, which was penned by journalist Jamal Kochangadi and sung by ghazal performer Mohamed Shakeel. Baburaj’s daughter Sabira Ibrahim received the first copy. Dr. Raj said the musical production was a befitting tribute to the composer who immortalised many Malayalam songs. “This musical tribute composed in Rag Puriya Dhanashree will definitely be a new experience for music lovers and fans of Baburaj,” he observed. A ‘mehfil’ led by Mustafa Mathottam and Nazeer Ahamed with the popular songs of Baburaj doubled the charm of the event. Musician Wilson Samuel delivered the Baburaj memorial speech. Broadcast presenter Abdul Azeez chaired the gathering.