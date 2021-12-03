‘Society must support differently abled’

Devarokovil launches Unarvu 2021 programme in Kozhikode district

The society should keep in mind that the differently abled people are entitled to all benefits that the mainstream society enjoys, said Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarokovil here on Friday.

Launching the Unarvu 2021 programme of the Department of Social Justice in Kozhikode on Friday, the Minister said society should support the parents of differently abled persons. He said the different abilities did not come under medical science any more, but social science.

Several programmes were organised across the district on the occasion of International Day of Differently Abled. The National Trust, in association with district social justice office, Humanities Charitable Trust and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, organised a “Walk with celebrities” in which several differently abled children took a walk down S.M.Street along with noted personalities.

District Collector N.Tej Lohit Reddy, District Social Justice Officer Ashraf Kavil, National Trust District convenor P.Sikander, corporation councillor S.K. Aboobakker, CRC director Roshan Bijlee, office bearers of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and others took part in the walk along with the children.

NSS volunteers of Himayath Higher Secondary School helped the differently abled persons make purchases and browse through the shops on S.M. Street.