Kozhikode

‘Society must support differently abled’

Tourism Minister V. Abdulrahiman offering a rose to Alveena, who won the 2020 Ujjala Balyam Award at a function organised to observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Malappuram on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

The society should keep in mind that the differently abled people are entitled to all benefits that the mainstream society enjoys, said Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarokovil here on Friday.

Launching the Unarvu 2021 programme of the Department of Social Justice in Kozhikode on Friday, the Minister said society should support the parents of differently abled persons. He said the different abilities did not come under medical science any more, but social science.

Several programmes were organised across the district on the occasion of International Day of Differently Abled. The National Trust, in association with district social justice office, Humanities Charitable Trust and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, organised a “Walk with celebrities” in which several differently abled children took a walk down S.M.Street along with noted personalities.

District Collector N.Tej Lohit Reddy, District Social Justice Officer Ashraf Kavil, National Trust District convenor P.Sikander, corporation councillor S.K. Aboobakker, CRC director Roshan Bijlee, office bearers of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and others took part in the walk along with the children.

NSS volunteers of Himayath Higher Secondary School helped the differently abled persons make purchases and browse through the shops on S.M. Street.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 10:51:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/society-must-support-differently-abled/article37831096.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY