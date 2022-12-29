Smart navigation service launched in Kozhikode to support school arts fest participants

December 29, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

A smart navigation service launched by the Kozhikode City police will be one of the key attractions of the upcoming State School Arts Festival in the district. Participants and viewers will be able to easily navigate all the 24 venues from a single point by scanning the QR code and reach destinations using the attached Google Maps.

The city traffic police and cyber cell are behind the innovative project, which is expected to minimise incidents of frantic search for locations.

“We have already presented the special QR code-based navigation before the District Police Chief [Kozhikode City]. It can be circulated widely through social media in such a way to reach all participants or displayed in various locations for easy access,” said a police officer.

By scanning the QR code using smartphones, one can easily access the features of the smart navigation. A page will open with details of all the 24 venues in an easily readable format. ‘Click to go to location’ link will help start the journey to the desired location with the support of Google Maps.

Meanwhile, the festival committee has come up with a separate QR code-based navigation. Volunteers will display the QR code near the venues. The results may also be accessed using the QR code. The venues of the arts fest have been named after places mentioned in literary works.