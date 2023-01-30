Skill development programme on construction techniques at NIT-Calicut

January 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will host a six-day entrepreneurship skill development programme on the latest construction techniques on its campus beginning February 1.

The programme is being organised by the Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation (CIEI) in association with the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of NIT-C. This is a certificate course offered by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with the support of Tata Blue Scope.

A press release said on Monday that building construction using pre-fabricated and pre-engineered components was rapidly gaining popularity in developed countries. But the challenge in India was lack of knowledge and experience in the technique. The training programme will help overcome such challenges. It is intended for construction engineers. Engineering degree holders or diploma holders or fabricators with at least two years experience can join the programme.

The programme will help participants learn the futuristic best practices and techniques in pre-engineered light gauge steel framed structures (LGSF) construction technologies. The workshop will help those from construction, engineering, architecture or fabrication fields for elevating their skills, qualifications, and expertise. It will cover a plethora of topics, including introduction to pre-fab buildings, expanded polystyrene (EPS) technology, LGSF technology and fibre cement board (FCB).

For details, contact TBI, NITC (Phone: 98474 34848 or 9895264652)