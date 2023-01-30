HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill development programme on construction techniques at NIT-Calicut

January 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will host a six-day entrepreneurship skill development programme on the latest construction techniques on its campus beginning February 1.

The programme is being organised by the Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation (CIEI) in association with the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of NIT-C. This is a certificate course offered by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with the support of Tata Blue Scope.

A press release said on Monday that building construction using pre-fabricated and pre-engineered components was rapidly gaining popularity in developed countries. But the challenge in India was lack of knowledge and experience in the technique. The training programme will help overcome such challenges. It is intended for construction engineers. Engineering degree holders or diploma holders or fabricators with at least two years experience can join the programme.

The programme will help participants learn the futuristic best practices and techniques in pre-engineered light gauge steel framed structures (LGSF) construction technologies. The workshop will help those from construction, engineering, architecture or fabrication fields for elevating their skills, qualifications, and expertise. It will cover a plethora of topics, including introduction to pre-fab buildings, expanded polystyrene (EPS) technology, LGSF technology and fibre cement board (FCB).

For details, contact TBI, NITC (Phone: 98474 34848 or 9895264652)

Related Topics

university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.