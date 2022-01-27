Six girls escape from Govt. Children’s Home

They reportedly left for Bengaluru

Six girls were found missing from the Government Children’s Home at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode district on Wednesday. The girls, all aged below 17, reportedly left the spot when the children’s home authorities were busy with the Republic Day celebrations.

Police officials from Chevayur station, who inspected the premises, said the girls used a ladder to come out of the compound. They said an investigation was on to check whether they had got any external support to flee from the spot. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the girls had left for Bengaluru, they said.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered a suo motu case and sought a report from the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) about the circumstances that led to the escape. The panel also asked the District Child Protection Officer to submit a separate investigation report.

Child rights panel member Babitha Balraj, who visited the place on Thursday, said the children’s home did not have a proper surveillance camera system to ensure its security. “It is such a big compound with just three persons to take care of the children. We have sought separate reports from the officials concerned about the safety measures at the place,” she said.