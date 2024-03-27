GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shailaja moves poll panel against abusive campaign

The complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner against Shafi Parambil and his campaign team said that a profile named ‘Minhaj Km Paloli’ had posted a morphed photo of Ms. Shailaja and the Kerala Chief Minister in a vulgar manner in a Facebook group named ‘Troll Republic TR’ on March 25

March 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, has moved the Election Commission of India against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Shafi Parambil, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, and his campaign team through social media platforms.

The complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner against Mr. Parambil, members of his party, the Congress, and their political sympathisers was filed by Valasalan Panoli, secretary, LDF election committee, on March 27.

The letter said that a profile named ‘Minhaj Km Paloli’ had posted a morphed photo of Ms. Shailaja and the Kerala Chief Minister in a vulgar manner in a Facebook group named ‘Troll Republic TR’ on March 25. Mr. Panoli claimed that the “high-handed” and “illegal” attempt violated the poll code and would invite penal consequences. Also, abusive, vulgar, and sexually coloured comments were being made under the post. Social media profiles of UDF sympathisers and supporters of Mr. Parambil were also making similar remarks under the Instagram reels posted by Ms. Shailaja’s campaign team. Mr. Panoli alleged that these were being done with the “consent and approval” of the UDF candidate to “illegally influence the voters of Vadakara”.

