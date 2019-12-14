SFI march against CAA tomorrow

The Students Federation of India (SFI) will take out a long march along the coast of the district on Monday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The march titled ‘Walk with Constitution’ will begin from Veliyankode, where freedom fighter and Muslim saint Umer Kazi is buried, and will conclude at Tirur Railway Station.
The march will be given receptions at Ponnani, Chamravattom, Nariparamba, Alathiyur, and BP Angadi.
“We students have a definite role to play in this fight against the attempts to covert India into a Hindu nation. We won’t allow them [BJP] to split the country in the name of religion. We won’t allow the CAA,” said SFI district president E. Afsal and secretary K.A. Sakeer.
