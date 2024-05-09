GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seventeen children in Kozhikode under foster care programme

Published - May 09, 2024 02:11 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

For the children, who are restricted within the four walls of a children’s home in Kozhikode district the summer vacation is the time when they go ‘Home’. Most of them do not have parents, or have been abandoned, or are not in a position to stay at home. However, the foster care programme of the Department of Women and Child Welfare has been successful in giving them homes at least during the two months of summer.

Of the 18 children in the government as well as non-government children’s homes in the district, 17 are enjoying the fruits of the Foster Care programme in which willing families take them home and take care as their own. Most families opt to keep the children long term and beyond the summer under the ‘Long term foster care programme’ once they connect with each other emotionally. One of the children was even adopted by a foster family.

The foster care programme had been held in the department for a long time. But it was revived and popularised in 2017, when the demand for eligible children (those who are not to be claimed by anyone else) have increased, District Child Welfare Officer Shyni K said. The officials from the department keep track of the whereabouts of the children under foster care regularly so as to ensure their welfare.

