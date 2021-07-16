Kozhikode

Senior INTUC leader dead

K.C. Ramachandran   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.C. Ramachandran, 81, senior Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) leader, passed away here on Thursday. He had been ailing for some time.

Mr. Ramachandran was the general secretary of the Kozhikode District Congress Committee when Wayanad was part of it. He was among the founders of an INTUC unit at the now defunct Gwalior Rayons, Mavoor.

Mr. Ramachandran also worked as the national executive committee member, State vice-president, and Kozhikode district president of the INTUC, among other posts.

He is survived by his wife, Kanakalatha. Ramachandran’s final rites were performed on his house premises.


