Senior Congress leaders step in to quell discontent in ‘A’ group

Senior Congress leaders have stepped in to resolve the discontentment that has surfaced within the A faction of the party in the district following the reconstitution of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in January.

The heartburn in the faction emerged after two leaders - former District Congress Committee (DCC) president K.C. Abu and the one of the KPCC general secretaries P.M. Suresh Babu - were excluded from the revamped State committee. Neither of them was given any post even as DCC president T. Siddique was elevated as one of the 11 vice presidents of the KPCC.

It is learnt that senior leaders including Oommen Chandy, K.C. Joseph and P.C. Vishnunath held parleys with the disgruntled district leaders in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Siddique was also present at the meeting.

They had cautioned the leaders against raising the banner of revolt at this juncture as such as step would not augur well for the A faction.

The post of the DCC president has fallen vacant and the A faction has been holding that post for a long time. This would in all likelihood be handed over to the faction, a functionary said.

Mr. Abu and Mr. Babu were left out to balance the factional politics during organisational restructuring. The former was the DCC president for nearly a decade before Mr. Siddique took over three years ago.

As of now, Mr. Babu is Leader of the Opposition in the Kozhikode Corporation. Both would be accommodated when all the office-bearers including secretaries and executive committee members are finalised later.