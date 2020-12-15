Kozhikode

Senior citizens turn up to vote in large numbers in rural Kozhikode

A policeman lends a hand to an elderly person at a polling station near Moodadi in Kozhikode on Monday.  

Despite the COVID-19 scare, a good turnout of elderly voters was witnessed in almost all polling stations in the rural areas of Kozhikode.

Accompanied by close family members, they confidently walked in to exercise their franchise. Special arrangements were made at several booths to help senior citizens cast vote without waiting in queues.

Special police officers assisted differently abled senior citizens to effortlessly reach polling stations. Besides, vehicles carrying voters were allowed in several polling station compounds.

Even bed-ridden senior citizens could vote at a sensitive polling station at Nadapuram. “I have never missed a chance to vote. I had been waiting for this occasion despite a fall that fractured my left leg,” said Ayisha, a 61-year-old voter from Moodadi.

Elderly voters who reached the Vallikkad polling station at Chorod said voting was a “thrilling experience” for them. “The pandemic is here, but we have been fighting it in the best possible way. There is no element of fear among us, as our preventive measures have been quite effective,” said V. Balan, a senior voter. Interestingly, he went to vote along with friends and stood in the queue, as he wanted to get a feel of the process.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 1:49:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/senior-citizens-turn-up-to-vote-in-large-numbers-in-rural-kozhikode/article33332175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY