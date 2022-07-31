Senior citizen killed in road accident in Kozhikode

Rash driving of car driver suspected

The mangled remains of an autorickshaw that met with an accident at Thondimmal near Mukkom in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 68-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving a car and an autorickshaw at Thondimmal near Mukkam in Kozhikode on Sunday. The victim was identified as Kodiyangal Ravi. He was travelling along with two others to Thiruvambadi.

Four others, including migrant labourers, sustained grave injuries in the incident. They were admitted to KMCT Medical College, Mukkam. According to eyewitnesses, it was the suspected rash driving of the car driver that caused the accident.

The autorickshaw was completely destroyed in the collision. The victim and the other injured passengers were taken out with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services squad from Mukkom.