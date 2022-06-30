Seminar on 'Screen addiction and gaming disorder' in Kozhikode

The Regional Science Centre (RSC) and Planetarium in Kozhikode is organising a seminar on 'Screen addiction and gaming disorder' on July 1 at 10 a.m. at the RSC auditorium on the occasion of National Doctors' Day. Assistant professor of psychiatry at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Varsha Vidyadharan and clinical psychologist Sonu S. Dev from the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode are the resource persons. The RSC is also launching 'Splendour of the Night Sky', a new show at the planetarium on the occasion, a press release said.