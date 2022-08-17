Seminar on school curriculum revision in Kozhikode

Special Correspondent August 17, 2022 20:11 IST

Special Correspondent August 17, 2022 20:11 IST

To be organised at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday

To be organised at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday

The Kerala School Teachers’ Union, affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League, will organise a seminar on the proposed revision of school curriculum at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday. E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, will participate in the event.



Our code of editorial values