Seminar on school curriculum revision in Kozhikode
To be organised at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday
The Kerala School Teachers’ Union, affiliated to the Indian Union Muslim League, will organise a seminar on the proposed revision of school curriculum at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday. E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, will participate in the event.
