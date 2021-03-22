Sectoral magistrates to enforce COVID norms

Collector’s asks officials to step up field visits to ensure complaince

Following the District Collector’s directive, the sectoral magistrates appointed by the district administration have stepped up their field-level inspections to ensure that the political parties and candidates are properly complying with the COVID-19 protocol during the electioneering process.

They have also started visiting various campaign spots to check the activities and keep the campaign leaders accountable for compliance with the rules.

According to officials, the leaders of political parties will be held accountable in case of finding any mass violation of safety rules during public rallies and election meetings. The party leaders will be responsible for exchanging the details of their public meetings with the sectoral magistrates for prior permission.

“The details of those who defy the directives of the sectoral magistrates will be handed over to the District Collector for further action. There are also people who are ignorant of the special powers of the sectoral magistrates,” said an official with the sectoral squad.

He said the organisers of private events would also be responsible for following the health protocol and conveying the details of the events to the local body secretaries concerned.