Search ‘Avakasham’ to know more about postal voting

Portal to go live soon

A portal titled ‘Avakasham’ to disseminate information on postal voting is among the highlights of the Assembly polls in Kozhikode district.

‘Clear doubts’

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao told the media on Thursday that senior citizens, differently abled people, COVID-19 patients, those who are under observation, and other sections can utilise postal votes. http://www.avakasham.kerala.gov.in would go live soon.

Doubts can be cleared by calling 1950, 18004251440, and differently abled people can dial 18005990469.

24.7 lakh voters

Mr. Rao said that steps were being taken to ensure basic facilities in all polling stations. Protective measures against COVID-19 would be taken. A total of 24.7 lakh voters were spread across 13 constituencies in the district. The final figure of voters might change.

There would be 3,790 polling stations, of which 2,179 are main polling stations and the rest are additional facilities, where there are over 1,000 voters. All the polling centres would be disabled-friendly and green protocol would be enforced.

There are 1,230 sensitive booths, 82 vulnerable booths, 77 critical booths, and those facing Maoist threat are 67. Web casting had been arranged in 1,900 polling stations. Squads had been formed to oversee the election process, Mr. Rao added. The administration has appointed two police observers, seven public observers, and three others to keep a tab on the expenses.

Football match

Meanwhile, a friendly football match would be held under the aegis of the district administration and the Kerala Suchitwa Mission on March 17 to create awareness on the polls. Sushanth Mathew, former ISL player, would participate in the match to be played at the corporation stadium at 4.30 p.m. Entry is free.