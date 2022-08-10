SDPI sees CPI(M)-BJP nexus to set up STP at Avikkal Thodu

CPI(M) district secretary calling protestors “extremists” makes things evident, says SDPI district president

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has alleged a nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the Kozhikode Corporation to implement the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Avikkal Thodu in the city.

SDPI district president Musthafa Kommeri told the media on Wednesday that this was evident from CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan’s statement calling the local people protesting against the plant as “extremists”. Such words were usually being used by leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

He claimed that the local residents were not against the STP, but they were only demanding that it be relocated to a less-populated area. The CPI(M), however, seemed stubborn on setting up the plant in a densely-populated area. “The BJP is supporting the project now. Mayor Beena Philip’s recent participation at an RSS-organised event is an example of the bonhomie between the parties. When it became a controversy, the party pretended to dissociate from her stand,” Mr. Kommeri said.

Asked about the police detaining a couple of youths with suspected Maoist links from the area, the SDPI leader pointed out that they were not part of the locally formed committee to protest against the STP.