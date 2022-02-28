SDE students declared ‘absent’ and ‘failed’ even after writing exams

Forum says answer scripts given for evaluation to teachers missing

The University of Calicut on February 14 declared the results of the second semester undergraduate examinations (2019 batch), months after the evaluation process got over. A section of B.A. and B.Com. students who wrote the exams under the School of Distance Education (SDE) have now complained that they have been declared failed by the authorities after marking them absent.

All the students had failed in some exam centres. Functionaries of the Parallel College Association said on Monday that many students had been given ‘zero’ in their mark list. They alleged that the answer scripts given for evaluation to teachers had been either lost or they had not been returned.

The evaluation of answer scripts of the second semester students had been embroiled in controversy after they were given without assigning false numbers.

The association leaders said that when the students raised a complaint with the university authorities, they were told to remit fees and appear for the supplementary exams. When the students pointed out that even those who had appeared for the exams were marked absent, the authorities reportedly told them that their marks would be added as and when the teachers returned the answer scripts.

Pointing out that the students are still paying separate fees for centralised evaluation camps, the association leaders said the answer scripts are being sent to the houses of teachers. There have been complaints that some teachers are deliberately not returning them to tarnish the reputation of the university. They claimed that many of these students had to go to the centres in faraway places to write the exams held in the pandemic period.

Functionaries of the association, led by its treasurer P.E. Sukumar, later met the Controller of Examinations and raised their complaints. A release said that the official promised to declare the results of students who were marked absent even after writing the exams. They need not have to remit fees again.