S.B. College magazine wins Basheer award

Akasham Veno, Bhoomi Veno of S.B. College, Changanassery, bagged the 24th Basheer award for the best college magazine in the State. Magazine editor Pratheesh Joseph is the best student editor. Soochiyum Noolum of the Government Law College, Thrissur, (editor: Edbil Benny) bagged the second prize and Oru Durathmavinte Pattu Pusthakam of the Government Law College, Kozhikode, (editor: Rahul Rajeev) and Maru of Farook College, Feroke (editor: Muhammed Basil O.P.) shared the third prize. The awards are instituted by the Bankmen's Club, Kozhikode, in memory of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer. The prizes will be presented during the Basheer commemoration programme to be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on July 4, a press release said.