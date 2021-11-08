Rural Innovators’ Meet on Thursday

The regional Rural Innovators’ Meet featuring rural innovators from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will be held at the Science Centre on the Beach Campus of the Malabar Botanical Garden in Kozhikode on Thursday. The meet is a qualifier for the State level meet organised annually by the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment for the unorganised researchers of the rural sector.

The Rural Innovators’ meet aims at encouraging and providing a platform for rural researchers and technicians to showcase their innovations, besides giving them an opportunity to interact with other experts in the field of science and technology.

The meet will consist of an exhibition and competition of products by these innovators that have commercial value and are useful for rural development.

The council is holding the meet in every region this year in the backdrop of COVID-19, to avoid rush. The winners of the regional exhibitions and competitions will be shortlisted for the State level meet.

The State level winners get a special Rural Innovation Award from the Chief Minister. Besides, there are awards for innovations by women and students as well.