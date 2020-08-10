Rising water level in rivers adds to woes of Malabar residents

Floodwaters start receding in some parts after brief respite from rain

While heavy showers continued in the Malabar region on Saturday, brief respite from rain was reported from some parts, especially in Wayanad district that had witnessed heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds over the past few days.

While the flood situation in Kozhikode city was not grave at present, many other areas in the district witnessed flooding as heavy rain continued unabated. In Olavanna panchayat, for example, several houses near Thondilakadavu and Kalathilparambu were inundated. Rising water level in Chaliyar and Poonoor rivers too troubled many areas in the panchayat. At Kalathilparambu alone, 16 families were relocated to other convenient locations. It was one of the problem spots earlier identified by the Disaster Management Authority for improved vigil.

The number of relief camps opened as part of the preparedness to meet rain-related calamities reached 37 in Kozhikode district on Sunday. Nearly 700 affected persons were given accommodation in the already opened camps subsequent to the red alert and intensified vigil by the Disaster Management Authority.

In Wayanad

Flood waters have started receding from the highlands and midlands of Wayanad district because of a brief respite from rain in the district on Sunday. However, a few places, including Panamaram and Valliyoorkavu areas, on the banks of tributaries of the Kabani river still remain submerged.

Vehicle movement resumed on the Kozhikode–Kollegal National Highway 766 after water receded from low-lying areas on the banks of the Nugu river, including Thakarappadi and Pozonkuzhy on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Banasura Sagar dam area in Padinharethara grama panchayat received 75.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours as against 282.8 mm during the corresponding period on Saturday.

Meppadi grama panchayat received an average of 24.6-mm rain while Thavinhal panchayat received 52.5-mm rain.

As many as 4,288 persons, including 2,190 women and 1,039 children, of 1,247 families have been shifted to 81 relief camps opened in various parts of the district.

In Kannur

As many as 491 persons were evacuated in Kannur and Thalassery taluks after heavy rain lashed the district on Sunday. In Kannur, 85 persons from 24 families were relocated after water entered their houses. They were shifted to six camps started in Kannur, Elayavoor, Puzhathi, Valapattinam, Kalyasseri and Chirakkal. As many as 257 houses were partially damaged, two house were fully damaged and four persons suffered injuries.

In Thalassery, 406 persons were evacuated from 23 villages and one house was damaged in Shivapuram village. While in the rest of the three taluks, the situation was normal as the water receded by the afternoon and people returned to their houses. No casualties have been reported in the district so far.

In Malappuram and Palakkad

Rain continued in Malappuram and Palakkad districts on Sunday. All rivers were in spate, and the administrators had taken precautionary measures. As many as 1,003 persons of 321 families remained in camps in Malappuram. There were 21 camps in the district. Three camps were wound up as there was a respite from rain. While 12 camps were opened in Nilambur taluk, four were opened in Eranad taluk. There were two camps each in Perinthalmanna and Kondotty taluks, and one camp in Ponnani taluk.

In Thrissur

As many as 27 relief camps have been opened in Thrissur as torrential rain continued to lash the district.

People from 126 families were rehabilitated to the camps opened at Kodungallur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Mukundapuram and Chavakkd taluks. As many as 164 women and 146 men, and 103 children are in the camps. Three camps have been opened for people under quarantine.

Many houses in Edathiruthy, Kaipamangalam, Perinjanam, Eryad, Edavilangu and Sreenarayanapuram panchayats were inundated as Canoly canal is overflowing. Coastal belt of the district is also facing the monsoon fury. The Manakkody-Pullu-Sasthamkadavu road, which is known for monsoon tourism, was closed. The road was flooded in the heavy rain that lashed the district in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the rapid rescue team reached for the help of a bed-ridden patient caught in floods at Edathiruthy. They shifted Gopakumar who had been bed-ridden for the past 11 years following an accident. The Arappa canal was opened as waterlogging was severe in Kadappuram panchayat.

Low-lying areas of Thrissur city are also under water.