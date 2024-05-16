GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rights panel seeks report on speed limit violations by private buses in Kozhikode

Published - May 16, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered a probe into the suspected speed limit violations by private bus operators on the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway unmindful of the ongoing six-laning works and the security of pedestrians.

The order issued by SHRC Acting Chairperson K. Baijunath, based on a news report in The Hindu, on May 16 (Thursday) also asked the Transport Commissioner and the State Police Chief to submit a report on the violations in three weeks. 

After registering a suo motu case, the rights panel found that bus drivers on the route were heedless of lane traffic discipline and safety of other vehicles. The case would be considered at the commission’s next sitting here in June. 

