Rights panel asks officials to act against quacks

‘Doctors found featured in advertisements claiming treatment for diseases’

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has reportedly pulled up government officials for not using their powers against quacks and illegal medical treatment.

Responding to a petition filed by the Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE) Kerala, commission Chairperson Antony Dominic said that such an approach would put the lives of patients in peril.

CAPSULE Kerala is a wing under the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad.

Qualifications

The commission said that doctors were found to be featured in advertisements claiming treatment for various diseases. The officials should check their qualification and registration details as well as the facilities at the hospitals. Mr. Dominic said that the State Police Chief should direct police officials to initiate action on complaints of fake medical practitioners and illegal treatment.

The commission said that that the medical council’s view that it can take action against only those who had registered with it was not acceptable. The council was obliged to ensure that there were no fake medical practitioners or illegal treatment.

The Drugs Control Department seems to be taking action only based on complaints. The State Drugs Controller too should not shy away from initiating steps against such people even otherwise, the commission said.