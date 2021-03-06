Rights panel asks officials to act against quacks

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has reportedly pulled up government officials for not using their powers against quacks and illegal medical treatment.
Responding to a petition filed by the Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE) Kerala, commission Chairperson Antony Dominic said that such an approach would put the lives of patients in peril.
CAPSULE Kerala is a wing under the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad.
Qualifications
The commission said that doctors were found to be featured in advertisements claiming treatment for various diseases. The officials should check their qualification and registration details as well as the facilities at the hospitals. Mr. Dominic said that the State Police Chief should direct police officials to initiate action on complaints of fake medical practitioners and illegal treatment.
The commission said that that the medical council’s view that it can take action against only those who had registered with it was not acceptable. The council was obliged to ensure that there were no fake medical practitioners or illegal treatment.
The Drugs Control Department seems to be taking action only based on complaints. The State Drugs Controller too should not shy away from initiating steps against such people even otherwise, the commission said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath