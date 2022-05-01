Revenue fest concludes in Kozhikode

Minister A.K. Saseendran opens the valedictory session

Minister A.K. Saseendran opens the valedictory session

The week-long Revenue department fest that gave an opportunity to hundreds of Revenue department staff members to showcase their talents in arts and culture drew to a close in the city on Sunday. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran opened the valedictory session and distributed prizes to the winners. Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil chaired the event. Actor Nirmal Palazhi was the chief guest.