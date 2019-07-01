Restrictions on entry of private vehicles to Civil Station compound

As part of the new security arrangements, the entry and unauthorised parking of private vehicles on the Civil Station compound will be restricted from July 10.

Only those vehicles carrying stickers issued by the Collectorate will be allowed to enter the Collectorate premises and use the dedicated parking space.

The heads of most government departments have already handed over details of their vehicles and those regularly used by their subordinates to secure the stickers and comply with the latest instructions. Police officers are likely to be posted in front of the gate to prevent the entry of unauthorised vehicles.

The restriction has been imposed mainly in compliance with the fresh security instructions issued by the police and intelligence authorities.

Nation-wide alert

The nation-wide alert against terror attacks has also prompted the authorities to come out with stronger checks and surveillance on the Collectorate compound.

An officer in charge of implementing the new security arrangements said all abandoned vehicles on the civil station premises would be cleared soon in consultation with the departments concerned. On Sunday, five such vehicles were removed to the yard arranged for the purpose, she said.

Officials made it clear that the new security arrangements would in no way restrict the freedom of people arriving at the civil station. Similarly, it would not affect the entry of vehicles to the civil station compound for official or emergency purposes, they said.

A few years ago, tight security had been recommended for the Collectorate and the Collector’s camp house following threats from suspected Maoist supporters. Former Collector N. Prasanth had handed over the details of threats he received from various corners to the police for action. However, the police had been failing to address the concerns citing shortage of manpower.