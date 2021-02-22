‘Reservation norms for differently abled violated in Calicut varsity appointment’

UDF-backed Syndicate member urges Governor to seek report from Vice Chancellor

A United Democratic Front-backed Syndicate member has urged the Governor to seek a report from the Calicut University Vice Chancellor on the execution of reservation norms for differently abled persons in the appointment of faculty members of various departments.

In a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, P. Rasheed Ahammed said four backlog vacancies existed as per university records for the differently abled in the cadre of assistant professors. The backlog in the posts of associate professor and professor had not been identified as yet. Mr. Ahammed alleged that the university took a unilateral decision to issue a notification for recruitment overlooking the backlog vacancies, in violation of the provisions of the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules and the directions of the University Grants Commission. He alleged that the authorities went ahead with the recruitment despite being alerted about the denial of natural justice to the differently abled people.

Mr. Ahammed also claimed that the university had toppled the turn of differently abled people in appointments. The one fixed is not in conformity with the system followed by the Kerala Public Service Commission or the turn submitted by the university in an affidavit before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court. The affidavit said that a reservation roster had been prepared and serial numbers 1, 33, 66, and 99 had been earmarked for the differently abled. This fact was included in the court order issued on January 28 as well. However, going by the media reports on the selected candidates, it had come to light that their serial numbers were different. Mr. Ahammed alleged that the tampering of the numbers was to appoint people who were close to the authorities. The university had refused to publicise the reservation roster as well, he added.