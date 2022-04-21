Regional Transport Authority meeting in Kozhikode on May 11
A meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) will be held at the collectorate conference hall here on May 11. RTA officers from Vadakara and Kozhikode offices will attend the meeting, which will begin at 10.30 a.m., a press release said.
