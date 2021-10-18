Rain subsides in Kozhikode district

Toddler falls into stream, dies; yellow alert issued

Despite the incessant rain in southern parts of Kerala, Kozhikode district did not record much rainfall on Sunday, and except for a few incidents, the situation has been normal. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the district. The District Disaster Management Authority has informed that there is no need to panic, but people should stay alert.

A child died at Eramala after he fell into a swollen stream by accident. The deceased has been identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Mohammed Reyhan who had followed his brother without the latter noticing him on Sunday morning.

The house of Suresh at Kalpathur was damaged in lightning, and the loss was estimated at around ₹10,000. Another house was damaged in the locality after an uprooted coconut tree fell on it. The damage was estimated at ₹28,500. Instances of land caving in have been reported from different parts of the district. Based on statistics from the Meteorological Department, the district had an average of 63.9 mm rainfall on Saturday, with the Kakkayam station recording 100.5 mm rainfall. Kozhikode, Koyilandy and Vadakara stations recorded 31.6, 53 and 70.4 mm rainfall respectively.

The heavy rain on Saturday night did swell river Iruvazhinji, but the water level subsided eventually. It has gone below the dangerous level of 32.8 metres. Kuttiady and Chaliyar rivers too had a slight rise in water level at night, but it came down by afternoon. The water level at the two reservoirs in the district, Kakkayam and Peruvannamuzhi, is way below their capacity. The shutters of the Peruvannamuzhi reservoirs have been opened, and water is being let out in a controlled manner.

At present, there are no relief camps functioning in the district.