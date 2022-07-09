Rain havoc in Kerala: 10 houses damaged in Kozhikode

Collector issues warning against entering water bodies; fishermen cautioned not to venture into the sea

A house and an autorickshaw that were damaged after a coconut tree fell on them during the incessant rain at Chorode, Kozhikode, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ten houses in Kozhikode have been damaged on Saturday as a result of incessant rain and heavy wind in the district. One of the houses is in Vadakara taluk while the other nine are in Koyilandy.

The family of one Chandran at Kozhukkallur village has been shifted to a safe location after the hillock behind their home started to erode. Another four families were relocated due to flooding while two other houses were damaged after coconut trees fell on them.

Kakkayam Dam

Meanwhile, both the shutters of Kakkayam Dam have been raised by 45 centimetres after the water level in the reservoir rose to 758 metres. As much as 75 cubic metres of water is being released per second. The district administration has issued a warning to people living on the banks of Kuttiyadi River as the water level in the river was likely to rise up to 1.5 feet. A red alert was also issued in the region on Friday.

The District Collector has issued a warning against entering water bodies, including rivers, lakes and the sea. With water being released from Kakkayam and Peruvannamuzhi reservoirs, the water level in all rivers has increased. Hence, tourists have been banned from entering the water or climbing the rocks. Violators will be strictly punished.

An alert has been issued to the fishermen against going into the Arabian Sea as it could be rough with heavy winds, as fast as 45-55 kilometres per hour, in the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coast on Saturday and Sunday. Similar weather has been forecast up to July 13. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has predicted high tides as tall as 3 to 3.4 metres along the Kerala coast from 11.30 p.m. onwards on Sunday.

People residing along the coasts have been asked to relocate temporarily to safer locations and fishermen have been asked to keep their boats properly tied at a safe distance from each other to avoid collisions during high tide. The public has been requested to stay away from the beaches.