Raghavan to lead people’s movement to bring AIIMS to Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, Congress’ MP-elect from Kozhikode, has promised to initiate a people’s movement to bring an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the district.

Addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Calicut Press Club on Tuesday, he said that an all-party meeting should be convened for the purpose. Mr. Raghavan said that he would also hold talks with the State government, if required.

The Congress leader said that it was not clear why the Union government was dragging its feet on the project even as the State government had already acquired 150 acres in Kinalur for the AIIMS and steps were on to take over another 100 acres.

Asked about Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi’s statement that he would strive for an AIIMS for Kerala, Mr. Raghavan sought to know which was the location on his mind. “The State government is supposed to hand over land for the AIIMS. In our case, the government wants to bring it to Kozhikode and the land is ready too. If Mr. Gopi or the Union government has any other place to suggest, they should also clarify where else land was available and if the State government is willing to hand it over,” he said.

MCH staff shortage

Mr. Raghavan, meanwhile, blamed the State government for not appointing the required staff at the recently opened PMSSY block at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode. He claimed that over 140 staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, should have been appointed there. As the government was not doing it, the common people were not able to make use of the facilities, Mr. Raghavan alleged.

Asked about some of his future plans, the MP-elect said that extension of the Goa-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express train to Kozhikode was one among them. Though the Railway had declared that it would extend the Bengaluru-Kannur Express to Kozhikode, because of the opposition of the then Dakshina Kannada MP, Nalin Kumar Kateel, it had been put on hold.

Murali’s statement

Asked about former MP K. Muraleedharan’s statement that he would take a break from public life for a while following his dismal performance from Thrissur in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Raghavan said that the former could never stay away from politics. The Congress had already set up an inquiry panel to look into Mr. Muraleedharan’s defeat there, he added.