Quarry dust causing respiratory ailments in villagers in Kozhikode, say greens

People in Kodiyathur and Karassery develop illnesses including asthma and bronchitis

People in Kodiyathur and Karassery develop illnesses including asthma and bronchitis

The demand of environmental organisations and activists to conduct a comprehensive study about the suspected increase of various respiratory ailments in people who stay close to granite quarries and crushers in the upland areas has fallen on deaf ears. Despite the serious observations made by some of the pulmonologists after examining the case history of such patients, the district administration or the Health department is yet to take up the issue.

The majority of the suspected cases are in Kodiyathur and Karassery panchayats, where environmental organisations are up in arms against rampant quarrying. Functionaries of the Peruvampoyil Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti, who first brought to light the magnitude of the health issue, point out that people diagnosed with other chronic ailments are suffering a lot because of the new respiratory-related ailments they developed.

The victims mostly include senior citizens, pregnant women and newborns. There are many who discontinued the medication after long months of treatment as the situation around them remains unchanged because of the alleged apathy of the authorities. Apart from the respiratory tract infection, various skin diseases have also been reported among some of the villagers as a result of their frequent exposure to quarry dust.

A senior leader of the Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti from the area points out that the specific health issue created by the quarry dust is yet to be a matter of concern for the authorities as they consider the whole complaints under the single tag of environment issues. If any of them visit the affected persons and their families, they will understand the magnitude of the suffering, he adds.

Activists from the area say even a panchayat-level medical camp will be sufficient to uncover the magnitude of the issue. There are many suspected cases in which people suffer from rhinitis, allergy, irritant eye symptoms, asthma and bronchitis. Chronic cough and shortness of breath associated with respiratory issues are also on the increase, they reveal.

Large areas of rough grazing in the foothills of Mysoremala are also under the impact of dust bombs, where dairy farmers have limited option for growing pure grass for feeding their livestock. Several acres are covered with the minute particles of quarry dust stagnating the natural growth of plants. Same is the case with a number of dug wells and other potable water sources.