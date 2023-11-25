HamberMenu
Pulpally Milk Cooperative Society bags National Gopal Ratna Award

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala will present the award on National Milk Day at Guwahati on Sunday

November 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulpally Milk Cooperative Society in Wayanad has won the National Gopal Ratna Award for excellence in livestock and dairy sectors.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will present the award on National Milk Day at Guwahati on Sunday. The award carries a purse of ₹5 lakh and a citation.

This is the third consecutive year that a milk cooperative in the district is getting the coveted honour. In 2021, Deepthigiri Society at Ajunkunnu near Panamaram in Wayanad emerged second, while Mananthavady Society in Wayanad won first the following year.

The Pulpally Society emerged first in the Best Dairy Cooperative Society/Milk Producer company/ Dairy Farmer Producer category.

Milma chairman K.S. Mani said the achievement showed the strides Kerala had been making in milk production. “Our State is an exemplary model for others in the dairy sector. We maintain exceptionally high standards amid the government’s efforts towards self-sufficiency in milk production,” he added.

Gopal Ratna is one of the highest national awards in the field of livestock and dairy, instituted for farmers rearing indigenous livestock. It also encourages AI technicians and dairy cooperative societies/milk-producing companies/dairy farmers and producer organisations in the sector.

