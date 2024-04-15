GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Public ‘Vishukkani’ organised at Thiruvannur in Kozhikode

April 15, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip presenting a memento to musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri at the public ‘Vishukkani’ held at Thiruvannur in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Mayor Beena Philip presenting a memento to musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri at the public ‘Vishukkani’ held at Thiruvannur in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The Thiruvannur public collective organised a public ‘Vishukkani’ at the base of a banyan tree in the town on Sunday. Around 1,000 people took part in the novel endeavour at 5 a.m. Musician and poet Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri lit the lamp in the presence of Mayor Beena Philip, actor Sajitha Madhathil and ward councillor Ayishabi.

The Iftar party organised by the collective recently also was a hit. The collective aims to bring together people irrespective of religious and political barriers for festivals and celebrations. It was an idea introduced by cultural activist Monten Thiruvannur, which was later adopted by the collective.

The ‘Vishukkani’ was set in an ambience created by artist Arun Chanakya using palm leaves and plantains. Children sang Vishu-themed songs while the guests gave away ‘Vishu Kaineettam’ to all those who had gathered. Konna tree saplings and vegetable seeds were also distributed.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Vishu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.