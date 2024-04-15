Public ‘Vishukkani’ organised at Thiruvannur in Kozhikode

April 15, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Thiruvannur public collective organised a public ‘Vishukkani’ at the base of a banyan tree in the town on Sunday. Around 1,000 people took part in the novel endeavour at 5 a.m. Musician and poet Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri lit the lamp in the presence of Mayor Beena Philip, actor Sajitha Madhathil and ward councillor Ayishabi.

The Iftar party organised by the collective recently also was a hit. The collective aims to bring together people irrespective of religious and political barriers for festivals and celebrations. It was an idea introduced by cultural activist Monten Thiruvannur, which was later adopted by the collective.

The ‘Vishukkani’ was set in an ambience created by artist Arun Chanakya using palm leaves and plantains. Children sang Vishu-themed songs while the guests gave away ‘Vishu Kaineettam’ to all those who had gathered. Konna tree saplings and vegetable seeds were also distributed.