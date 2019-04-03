Public pay homage to transgender woman

More than 100 people, including members of the transgender community, on Tuesday paid homage to Shalu, a transgender woman, who was found dead in the city on Monday.

The body was kept for public viewing by the Department of Social Justice and the Punarjani Cultural Society for transgenders after Shalu’s family refused to accept the body and perform the last rites.

The body was kept at Ente Koodu, the night shelter for the destitute at Puthiyara, run by the Social Justice Department, for more than one hour in the afternoon, while the funeral was held at the public burial ground at West Hill.

“Most transgender persons have been abandoned by their families. So it was up to the department to give her a dignified farewell,” said Social Justice Officer Sheeba Mumtaz.

Punarjani president Sisily Geroge said it was high time that the members of the community were accepted back into their homes. She said Shalu, a native of Kannur, had recently returned from Mysuru after a sex reassignment surgery.

The district committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into Shalu’s death. “The atrocities against transgender persons is a serious issue. It is the responsibility of the society to ensure their safety. It is disgusting that we continue to alienate them,” said a DYFI press release.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the search for the culprit in connection with the case. The police had confirmed that it was case of homicide after the primary inquest by the medical team. Sources said that clues regarding the culprit was available from CCTV footage in the area where the body was found.