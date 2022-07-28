Project to promote farm tourism
Sightseeing trip organised for tour operators
The Kozhikode District Panchayat in association with Malabar Tourism Society organised a one-day trip for tour operators to various farm tourism destinations in the rural areas of the district on Thursday. The event was part of a new project for the promotion of various farm tourism destinations under the Responsible Tourism Initiative. Five grama panchayats under the Koduvally block will be considered for the model project in the first phase.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.