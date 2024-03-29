GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe on into death of junior health inspector from Vadakara in Kozhikode

March 29, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Police investigation is under way against a grama panchayat secretary whose alleged workplace harassment and denial of leave benefits reportedly led to the unnatural death of a woman from Vadakara who was working as a junior health inspector.

Sources said the investigation was launched soon after retrieving an old voice clip of the woman which held the panchayat secretary accountable for the “mental torturing and threats” while denying the employee’s basic rights.

It was on March 26 that the body of Priyanka was found hanging in her room. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital with the support of relatives and neighbours, the 26-year old succumbed to injuries on the way.

A note later recovered from her room had hints about the senior officer’s alleged mental harassment in the name of sanctioning leave. In the note, she had claimed that there were even threats on the part of the officer when she communicated her decision to quit the job two months ago.

The woman’s mother also revealed to the police that there were serious reasons to suspect “cruel” behaviour on the part of the senior officer. Meanwhile, police sources said the investigation was at its initial stage and more evidence had to be collected for verifying the claims.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / suicide / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.