Probe on into death of junior health inspector from Vadakara in Kozhikode

March 29, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Kozhikode

Police investigation is under way against a grama panchayat secretary whose alleged workplace harassment and denial of leave benefits reportedly led to the unnatural death of a woman from Vadakara who was working as a junior health inspector.

Sources said the investigation was launched soon after retrieving an old voice clip of the woman which held the panchayat secretary accountable for the “mental torturing and threats” while denying the employee’s basic rights.

It was on March 26 that the body of Priyanka was found hanging in her room. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital with the support of relatives and neighbours, the 26-year old succumbed to injuries on the way.

A note later recovered from her room had hints about the senior officer’s alleged mental harassment in the name of sanctioning leave. In the note, she had claimed that there were even threats on the part of the officer when she communicated her decision to quit the job two months ago.

The woman’s mother also revealed to the police that there were serious reasons to suspect “cruel” behaviour on the part of the senior officer. Meanwhile, police sources said the investigation was at its initial stage and more evidence had to be collected for verifying the claims.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.